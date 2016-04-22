Erzhan Tadzhiyakov named CEO of JSC Tsesnabank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tsesnabank JSC announces changes in its management board.

Erzhan Tadzhiyakov, who earlier served as First Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC Tsesnabank was appointed CEO of the Bank as of April 22, 2016.

In different years, E.Tadzhiyakov held managerial positions at JSC HSBC Bank Kazakhstan, JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan, JSC Kazkommertsbank and at national companies. Since 2013, he has worked for JSC Tsesnabank as Deputy Chairman of the Board, First Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Risk Officer.