Eshimova bags her 7th medal at Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh female athlete Zhuldyz Eshimova (53 kg weight class) secured a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Sportinform reports.

In the third place bout, our compatriot defeated a wrestler from Chinese Taipei scoring 5-0.

For Zhuldyz Eshimova, it has been the seventh medal at the Asian Championships. Earlier, she won one gold, four silver, and one bronze medals. In addition, Zhuldyz has been a silver and bronze medalist at the World Championships.

Yesterday, bronze awards were taken by Irina Kazyulina and Elmira Syzdykova.