Eskendir Abulhair grabs gold medal at int’l tournament in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Junior taekwondo fighter from Kazakhstan Eskendir Abulhair has won a gold medal at the international tournament Turkish Open which was held in Belek.

According to Kazakhstan federation of taekwondo, February 15 Abulhair, weight category of 68 kg, defeated his opponents from Bulgaria, Turkey and Norway. As a result, the athlete representing Almaty region was voted the winner of the tournament.

Another representative of our country Rabil Sagitzhanov also showed good results at the competition. He managed to win over four Turkish rivals but lost to Amir Valipouru of Iran. As a result he grabbed a silver medal of the tournament.