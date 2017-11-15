EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:47, 15 November 2017 | GMT +6

    EsNews: Golovkin gains lots of Mexican fans

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Youtube channel of EsNews, the fight against Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) let Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) win the support from Mexican fans, according to Sports.kz.

    In one of the Mexican halls in the US, EsNews' reporter Elie Seckbach asked both young and old fans about their boxing preferences, and they highlighted GGG's excellent style.

    Besides, the press conferences before the fight against Saul Alvarez were also attended by many Mexicans who were cheering on the Kazakh boxer instead of their compatriot.

    On September 16, the Golovkin vs Canelo fight in Las Vegas ended in a draw.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!