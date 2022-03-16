Essential to provide farmers with everything necessary, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Due to the events occurred in Ukraine Kazakhstan first of all should hold sowing campaign and provide farmers with everything necessary,» the President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said at today’s joint session of the Parliament’s Chambers.

«Events in Ukraine led to food price surge. It is quite probable that prices may hit soon all records,» the President said delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address. That’s why efficient sowing campaign steps forward.

The President charged the Government and akimats to take it under control. He stressed the need to provide farmers with necessary fuel at the right price.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that it is necessary to reconsider approaches to agro-industrial complex state support measures jointly with farmers.