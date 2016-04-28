Essimov reported to President on Kazakhstan’s EXPO-2017 pavilion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Board of Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Essimov told the President what Kazakhstan pavilion will look like at EXPO-2017.

According to Essimov, a concept of the national pavilion has already been elaborated and approved. The pavilion will be placed in main facility of EXPO - the Sphere - which covers the area of 5000 square meters. The pavilion will be divided into two parts: the first part will be devoted to familiarization with Kazakhstan and the second zone is called “Creative Energy”, he said.

The first part will represent the landscape, culture, history, presence and future of Kazakhstan and is prepared together with the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

The “Creative Energy” part will represent the best “green economy” projects of Kazakhstani scientists. The projects will be selected by the Ministry of Energy.

“Detailed design document of the concept of the Sphere will be developed by 11 May, after which we will start to implement it,” Essimov said addressing the President.