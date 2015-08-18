Establishment of Turkic news channel in the spotlight of Astana meeting (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Concept Paper for the establishment of the International Turkic News Channel (ITNC) was in the focus of the first meeting of the ministers and high officials in charge of information and media of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Astana on Tuesday.

"Following results of work of the Coordination Group, today we have agreed the main provisions of the draft Concept Paper for the ITNC establishment. We've also discussed these provisions at the meeting," Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev said. According to Minister Issekeshev, it was decided that the next meeting of the ministers and high officials in charge of information and media will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan. Implementation of the initiative of the ITNC establishment is expected to be discussed there. It is worth noting that it was President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who proposed to establish a Turkic news channel at the 2014 Bodrum Summit. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey are members of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.