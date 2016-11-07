Estonia, Bhutan join Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Estonia and the Kingdom of Bhutan has joined the Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Thus, the total number of member countries rose to 36. Presently, the hub includes American, CIS, Caucasus and ASEAN countries and five international organizations. Cooperation with the Astana hub involves participation in joint initiatives and events on exchange of knowledge, promotion of the world's best practices, and development of expert network in the sphere of civil service," the press service of the Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana said in a statement.



It was noted that the hub enlists help of 85 leading civil service specialists from 25 countries. About 30 internationally acclaimed organizations in the field of civil service, including the American Society for Public Administration (ASPA), the Asian Association for Public Administration (AAPA), the Global Center for Public Service Excellence in Singapore and the Chinese Academy of Governance, constantly cooperate with the hub.



The Astana Hub became the center of joint work of authorized government bodies of the region. It held over 30 events aimed at enhancing potential of civil service attended by over 600 civil servants and 80 international experts.