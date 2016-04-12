Estonia interested in joint projects with N Kazakhstan entrepreneurs

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Governor of North Kazakhstan region Yerik Sultanov has met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Estonia to Kazakhstan Jaan Reinhold, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the head of the region.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anuar Kurzhikayev, Ambassador Advisor on Economics and Ambassador Advisor on logistics.



Governor of North Kazakhstan area noted that the region is mostly agricultural. The regoin, despite the relatively small area, harvests one third of the national crop. Particular attention is paid to the processing of agricultural products.



Mr. Sultanov expressed hope that the talks will initiate the development of cooperation with Estonia.



Jaan Reinhold, in turn, said that the country has a number of proposals in the field of logistics. He informed that Estonia has modern transportation hubs for export of grain.



It is expected that the delegation will visit the plant "KAZTEHMASH", JSC "Sultan Confectionery", LLP "Peterfeld-Agro" and the Service Centre for Regional Entrepreneurs of "Damu" Fund.