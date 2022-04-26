Estonian business gets acquainted with investment opportunities in Kazakhstan

TALLINN. KAZINFORM Estonian enterprises representing the agricultural, financial, engineering and chemical industries of the local economy took part in a webinar organized by the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, «Kazakh Invest» national company and the embassies of the two countries to present the investment potential of the Kazakhstan market.

The participants of the event got acquainted with the prospects of individual sectors of the Kazakh economy, the investment policy of Kazakhstan, niche areas and other practical information regarding the conditions for doing business in the country, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Seitimov spoke about the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, which should help increase the investment attractiveness of the country and announced plans for the further development of Kazakh-Estonian trade and economic cooperation.

In turn, Anara Mekebayeva, project manager of company «Kazakh Invest», gave details of creating a favorable investment climate in Kazakhstan and applying various preferences to foreign investors. In addition, representatives of the national company answered the questions of Estonian entrepreneurs regarding certain rules for working on the Kazakhstani market.

The parties agreed to continue the practice of organizing joint webinars, which is dictated by the growing mutual interest in cooperation. According to Toomas Tirs, Ambassador of Estonia to Kazakhstan, «Kazakhstan is going through significant transformations and is Estonia's biggest partner in Central Asia.» A similar opinion was expressed by representatives of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. «The interest of Estonian enterprises in Kazakhstan is growing, and the ties between the business communities of the two countries are also increasing,» said Margus Ilmjärv, head of the representative office of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Estonia, who plans to lead the visit of a delegation of Estonian entrepreneurs to Almaty this May.