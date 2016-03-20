EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:19, 20 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Estonian observers impressed by professionalism of election commissions in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Observers from Estonia are impressed by professionalism and friendliness of members of the election commissions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    "This morning we've been to several polling stations in Akmola region. The voter turnout was quite high and everyone was really friendly.
    Members of the precinct election commissions worked very professionally," Estonian observer Aivar Rahno told journalists at the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Sunday.
    "We've visited a number of polling stations in Astana where the voter turnout slightly decreased after lunch," he concluded.

