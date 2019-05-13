Eszhan Birtanov named Chairman of KASE Board of Directors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Following a decision of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) dated May 13, 2019, Eszhan Birtanov, deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was appointed the Chairman of KASE's Board of Directors, Kazinform reports citing the press service of KASE.

The person entitled to substitute the Chairman of KASE's Board of Directors in case of his absence, is Kadyrzhan Damitov - a member of the Board of Directors - independent director of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund; member of the Council of the ALE "Association of Kazakhstan's Financiers".