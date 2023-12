ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An Ethiopian Airlines (ET) plane flying from Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa to Kenyan capital Nairobi has crashed, the office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Sunday, Xinhua has learned.

In a press statement, ET said the Boeing 737 airplane had 149 passengers and eight crew on board.

The plane crashed near Bishoftu city, about 45 km southeast of Addis Ababa, said the ET statement.