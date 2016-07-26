Ethiopian PM invited to pay a visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn was invited to visit Kazakhstan, according to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia Erlik Ali.

Ambassador Ali revealed at a press conference on Tuesday that Prime Minister Desalegn and the Ethiopian Government had been invited to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.



"They are working on the agenda. What they want to do is to put together a package of proposals to have something to offer during the visit. The work on the package is underway," the diplomat said.



He also added that President of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) Hon. Roger Nkodo Dang will visit Kazakhstan on August 28-29. He is set to participate in the conferenced dedicated to 25 years of shutting down the Semipalatinsk test site.