    10:00, 13 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Ethnic folklore musical Kyz Zhibek premieres in Vienna

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM The Theater of the State Concert Organization Kazakh Musical Astana Musical and ethnic folklore ensemble Astana Sazy presented their art at the MuTh concert hall in Vienna, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Artists arrived in Vienna in the framework of the Theater of the Great Steppe European tour organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

    Kyz Zhibek is a pearl of Kazakh folklore that reflects tradition and customs of the Kazakh people, as well as its spiritual and moral values.

    Speaking at the premiere, director Askhat Maemirov thanked the spectators and organizers and greeted Kazakhstanis on the upcoming Independence Day.

    Prior to Vienna, Astana Musical received standing ovations in Paris, Cannes, Brussels, and Moscow.

    Within the framework of the Modern Culture of Kazakhstan in the Modern World project, another Kazakhstani theater, Republican German Drama Theater is on tour across Europe. On November 10 in Vienna, the theater's troupe presented a play-plastic drama Karagoz.
    The Theater of the Great Steppe program is a new project of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan implemented within the framework of the Rukhani Janghyru program aimed at showcasing modern Kazakhstani culture on the best stages of Europe.
