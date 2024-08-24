EN
    Ethnic Kazakh receives Year 2024 Best Doctor title in China

    Photo credit: kaz.people.cn

    On the occasion of China’s Doctors' Day celebrated on August 19, the National Health Commission and the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee announced a list of "Year 2024 Best Doctors.” Among them is ethnic Kazakh Maulisharip, Kazinform News Agency reports citing People’s Daily Online.

    According to the Chinese media, Maulisharip is a pensioner. He is a native of Xinjiang of the Altai Prefecture, and still works as a rural doctor in the Buryltogai district.

    Throughout 40 years, Maulisharip has visited his patients, bringing them medicines and providing medical services to all those needing treatment. He has travelled around the settlements of the Buryltogai district of Xinjiang, where he knows all the shepherds and their families.

    Photo credit: kaz.people.cn

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
