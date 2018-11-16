Ethnic Kazakhs living abroad to be allowed to work in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ethnic Kazakhs living abroad will be allowed to work in Kazakhstan without work permits. These amendments are stipulated in the draft law on regulation of migration processes, Kazinform reports.

Taking the floor at the meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission for Law-Making Activity, Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection Nurzhan Altayev said that the ethnic Kazakhs living abroad should be allowed to work temporarily in Kazakhstan without work permits.



According to the draft law, the migration authority will be granted a right to set quotas for repatriates and immigrants.



The Vice Minister offered also to simplify the procedure of obtaining citizenship by ethnic Kazakhs.