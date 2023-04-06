Ethno-music and standing ovations: Kazakh musicians captivate Geneva audience

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The concert hall of the historical Geneva Music Conservatory hosted «Bridge of Times» concert by the Turan ethno-folklore ensemble, tenor Medet Chotabayev and musicians of the Roza Baglanova Qazaqconcert, Kazinform learned from the MFA press office.

The event is organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan in Geneva together with the artists of Qazaqconcert as part of their world tour, with the support of La Haute École de Musique de Genève, le Center d'Accueil de la Genève Internationale (CAGI) and les Ateliers d'ethnomusicologie (ADEM). It has become the largest cultural event organized for the local audience in recent times.





Addressing the heads of diplomatic corps and international organizations, residents of Geneva, and Kazakhstan nationals in Switzerland, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev said that the special evening, which demonstrated the diversity of our country's arts and centuries-old music, was a great opportunity to present our culture and unity.

Turan ethno-folklore ensemble seeks to recreate the original music art of the Kazakh people, the sound of ancient instruments and the art of throat singing. The audience warmly welcomed the musicians, who performed their works on more than 30 national musical instruments, including kobyz, zhetygen, sherter, orteke, sybyzgy, and others.

Furthermore, the international awards laureate, Honored artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan, tenor Medet Chotabayev was received with a storm of applause.

The evening culminated with the compositions written for traditional and classical instruments and performed together with the Honored artist of Kazakhstan, composer Aktoty Raimkulova.

The musicians were playing to a full house, which was followed by a reception, where guests were able to taste the national dishes of our cuisine.

«Nothing surprises the Swiss audience today. A standing ovation happens very rarely here. However, tonight shows just the opposite», the residents of Geneva shared their thoughts after the concert.







