Ethno-pedagogy Center opens in N Kazakhstan

An Ethno-Pedagogy Center opened at School No.5 in the city of Petropavlovsk to teach the Kazakh language, playing dombra and national games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The center opened with the support of the Council of Businesswomen.

The new center is open to schoolchildren of 1-11 grades. It is equipped with all things needed, including an interactive board, and national clothing. Moreover, a yurt (Kazakh dwelling) was installed at the center.

The center is called to nurture love for the home, land and country and patriotism and in younger generation.