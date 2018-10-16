Ethno-tourism centre unveils in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM "The new ethno-tourism centre unveiled in West Kazakhstan region is purposed to promote tourism and national sports," deputy of the regional maslikhat, entrepreneur Murat Zhakibayev said.

The project was realized under the Rukhani Janghyru program.



There are 22 horses in the stable. The centre will provide horse riding courses and therapeutic horse riding lessons.



The centre is expected to develop bicycle touring, water and ski sports in the future.



