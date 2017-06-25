Ethnofestival Uly dala rukhy kicked off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Two-day ethnic festival gathered participants from 12 countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

International Ethnic Festival "Uly Dala Rukhy" is a unique project where guests can learn about the culture and history of Kazakhs. The event opened with a horse march, a parade of archers, "Princess Tomiris", and foreign guests in national costumes.

"I was asked to create a concept. I was also involved as a scriptwriter in the last year's festival, which was held in Talgar district. This year we decided to hold it in Bostandysk District, since it is a sacred place. There are 47 ancient Saka burial mounds. And there is a thing called "as beru", and in the past Kazakhs used to hold them around such burial mounds, sacred places. This was done in honor of the great or holy people. And here Kazakh khans are buried. "Uly Dala Rukhy" - the spirit of Great Steppe. And here it is - the steppe. In this lies a huge sacred meaning. Compared with last year, the scope is much wider, the program is more extensive. The whole area is divided into several parts. There is a craftsmen's fair, a stage to host ethno-events, and a sports ground for horseback riding," said Bazarbek Atygaev, the author, and scriptwriter of the festival said.

At the festival, everyone can try staying in a real yurt, taste national dishes and see craftsmen at work.

All foreign guests will also be staying in yurts and served Kazakh national cuisine.

"This is a very good and beautiful festival. We are here to take part with a demonstration performance of archers. We really like it here, we were well received. We have our own yurt here at the festival, and in the city, we are staying in a hotel. I am pleased to be visiting your country. It is my first time here, but I would like to come to Kazakhstan again. In Slovakia archery is not as popular as it is here. I think we will acquire new skills here," noted guest from Slovakia Peter Mezzei.

It is noted that all 12 visiting teams not only studied Kazakh ethnos but also demonstrated their traditions.

"We are from Bulgaria and we represent the old military art - archery, sword fighting, and trick riding. We are 12, 8 warriors and three girls demonstrating ancient ritual dances with and without weapons. It is our national Bulgarian art. It is our first time in Kazakhstan. You have a very developed military art, we are delighted with the Kazakh culture and are happy to share our knowledge," said a member of the Bulgarian Bogatur organization Yavur Gyncher.

This year International Ethnic Festival "Uly Dala Rukhy" is timed to EXPO-2017 and many guests of the festival will also participate in the exhibition in Astana.