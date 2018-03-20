Ethnopolitologist tells about lost traditions and meaning of Nauryz

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - In light of the forthcoming Nauryz holiday Director of North-Kazakhstan Regional Branch of the Association of the Kazakhs Around the World, ethnopolitologist Sagynbyk Salmurzin told Kazinform about the unusual traditions of this festivity and its deep symbolism.

Sagyndyk Salmurzin says that Nauryz is a people's holiday associated with astrology and arrangement of celestial bodies. It is the holiday of nature, peace and kindness.

"After 1926 Nauryz was banned as it was considered to be a Muslim holiday which is not correct. Islam spread throughout Central Asia and Kazakhstan in the VIII century. It was long before that period that our ancestors celebrated their new year. In 1221 Chinese traveler Chan Chun described celebration of Nauryz in the ancient city Otrar: "Young people arrange open-air celebrations stopping at every neighborhood and singing fun verses. Neighbors presented sweets, dried melon, date-plum, bauyrsaks, qourt, zhent and khalva to the verse tellers," Sagyndyk Salmurzin cites the Chinese traveler.

Among bygone traditions of Nauryz are bare-foot race. It was believed that running barefoot people received the warmth and vital power from the Mother Earth.

There were also competitions between men and women. They would spend the whole winter to prepare for this contest. The contest was among the weakest men and the strongest women.

According to the scholar, celebration of Nauryz begins with traditional sunrise-seeing rite "Bulak korsen, kozin ash" which means "if you see a spring clear its rise". At dawn people would meet at a spring and cleared it. Afterwards, they would plant trees under the guidance of the elderly members of the community.

"To continue these traditions we may carry out tree planting campaigns "Artynda mal kalgansha, tal kalasyn" which means "leave after yourself a planted tree rather than cattle" or "bir tal kessen, on tal yek" - "if you cut one tree, plant ten". We may conduct weeks or decades of clean neighborhood, clean parks and clean squares, and tree planting activities," said the ethnopolitologist.

"I am certain that charity campaigns will help revive and preserve the ideas and the values of Nauryz - mercy and unity.

"It was a tradition to help the people who had been strugging as they lived through the winters. The members of the settlement or community would always share with what they have. All the ingredients of Nauryz Kozhe (traditional soup) are the foods left from the winter stock. People shared food together, celebrated together and helped each other to restore their houses which had survived the harsh winter conditions. It is called "asar" - common help.

With great relish the ethnopolitologist noted that the century-long traditions of Nauryz are reviving each year.

"Each year the creativity of the organizers and participants of Nauryz becomes more vivid. The processions of national batyr troops ("strong man, hero"), horse riding competitions and many other activities say it all. Many things get recalled, disputed, and added with new content," Sagynbyk Salmurzin said.

"I had a chance to participate in Nauryz celebration in the Kurgan Region. One tradition that I saw there really surprised me. They walked around fire and jumping over fire. Perhaps these are the remnants or borrowings from Slavic traditions. They did not cook nauryz-kozhe in Kurgan, but they preserved the worship of fire," he added.

Last year in Petropavlovsk it was the first time Nauryz was celebrated in neighborhoods. Residents of multistory blocks set tables and laid the cloth, cooked treats and celebrated the holiday all together. People there set ethnic auyls ("Kazakh style villages"), cooked national dishes, and played national sports games.