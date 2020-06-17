Etihad Airways, Manchester City unveil bespoke kit ahead of English Premier League return

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Etihad Airways, together with its partner Manchester City, have unveiled a bespoke match-day jersey in recognition of the global efforts to begin recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

Etihad is dedicating the front of shirt space, ordinarily bearing the Etihad logo, to the ‘Cityzens Giving For Recovery’ campaign, City Football Group and Manchester City’s 12-month campaign aimed at helping communities get back on their feet, WAM reports.

The ‘Cityzens Giving For Recovery’ campaign will focus on providing support directly to nine recovery-linked projects around the world, fundraising, the use of club facilities, and resources. Each of the nine clubs within City Football Group, staff, players, coaches and fans will all be involved, providing support in various capacities.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said, «Giving back to the community is a priority for Etihad, and a commitment we take seriously as an organisation. As we navigate our way through a new world, recovery is paramount to us getting back on our feet, and restarting again, stronger than before.

«To support the Cityzens Giving For Recovery campaign, we’ve committed our front of shirt branding space for Manchester City’s return game of the English Premier League, a significant gesture that we know will resonate with fans across the world.»

«We value the decade-long partnership we’ve shared with Manchester City, and are excited to continue working together throughout the campaign to support communities in their recovery efforts.»

In turn, Omar Berrada, Chief Operating Officer of Manchester City, stated, «We are hugely grateful to our partners at Etihad for enabling us to use our most visible and significant asset to promote Cityzens Giving For Recovery. As ever, it demonstrates the enduring depth and value of our partnership.

«At a time when so many around the world have suffered enormous loss, we are proud to be introducing our new campaign to help our communities around the world get back on their feet,» he added.