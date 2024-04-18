EN
    18 April 2024

    Etihad Airways receives 4.3 million passengers in Q1 2024

    Photo: WAM

    Etihad Airways, the UAE's national airline, welcomed over 1.4 million passengers on board during March 2024, with an average monthly passenger load factor of 84 percent, according to the airline's March 2024 traffic report, WAM reports. 

    Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, noted a 43 percent year-on-year growth in March 2024 customer numbers, aligning with the company's growth strategy. Year-to-date (YTD) passenger figures reached 4.3 million, a 41 percent increase over YTD March 2023.

    The airline's recent seasonal expansion increased weekly flights by 34 percent, from 642 in 2023 to 866 in peak June-July 2024, enhancing global connectivity.

    Etihad announced further network growth, including adding Al Qassim as the fourth Saudi Arabian destination and increasing frequencies on European routes. This includes double-daily flights to Frankfurt and Rome for improved convenience and operational strength.

