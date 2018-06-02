Etihad Airways to increase flight frequency to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UAE Etihad Airways will increase its flight frequency to and from Astana since July 1 to August 31 this year to three from two flights a week, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry informs.

Flights will be performed three times a week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.



The carrier will also add additional flights to Bahrein, Kochi, Belgrade, Minsk and Baku.