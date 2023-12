ASTANA. KAZINFORM - European Council President Donald Tusk said here Thursday that the leaders of the 27 remaining European Union member-states have offered the United Kingdom an extension on the implementation of the UK's exit from the bloc under Article 50, EFE reports.

"EU27 unanimously agrees on its response to UK's requests. I will now meet PM," Tusk wrote on Twitter, referring to British Prime Minister Theresa May.