EU ambassadors impressed with construction paces in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev has met today with the ambassadors of the European Union countries, who arrived in the region for a working trip, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional administration, the meeting focused on the issues of industry, energy, investment, tourism, ecology, water management as well as the region’s economic and tourism potential.

«Eight projects are being implemented in the region with the participation of the EU countries’ companies, such as Eni, Urbasolar. With the consideration of the region’s potential and the close relations between Kazakhstan and EU, we invite the entrepreneurs of the EU to invest in our projects,» Umirzak Shukeyev said.

In turn, EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sven-Olov Carlsson expressed confidence that his arrival will become an important step towards strengthening the bilateral relations.

«We are impressed with the changes which occurred in this ancient city in such a short period of time. We are impressed with the scales of construction. We got familiarized with the construction of the international airport and socio-cultural facilities. We are keen on strengthening close cooperation with you,» the EU Diplomat said.

It should be reminded that the EU-Kazakhstan Extended Partnership and Cooperation Agreement entered into force on March 1. Kazakhstan became the first Central Asian country which signed a second generation agreement with the European Union. The new agreement covers 29 spheres of interaction including investment, development of trade, infrastructure, innovations, culture, energy, sport and tourism.