EU and Estonian ambassadors to Kazakhstan present copies of credentials

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov received the copies of credentials from newly appointed head of the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić and ambassador of the Republic of Estonia Jaap Ora, Kazinform News Agency cites the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation with EU Delegation head Aleška Simkić, Kuantyrov noted the high level of relations with the European Union within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. He also pointed to the regular and increased dynamics of political dialogue at the highest and high levels, noticeable increase in the economic cooperation and the volume of European investments in Kazakhstan.

Both parties paid special attention to practical steps in implementing cooperation in the areas of transport and logistics, mobility, energy as well as the extraction and use of critical raw materials.

For her part, the European diplomat highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s leading role in the region and expressed her readiness to actively develop cooperation in line with the Kazakh-EU strategic partnership.

Photo: MFA RK

While welcoming the new ambassador of Estonia in Astana, the Kazakh deputy foreign minister noted with satisfaction the progressive development of Kazakh-Estonian relations in the political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. The parties also discussed issues of interaction within the framework of international institutions such as the UN, OSCE, etc.

At the end of the meetings, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov wished both ambassadors successful work in Kazakhstan.