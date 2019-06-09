EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:30, 09 June 2019 | GMT +6

    EU announces 8 locations as supercomputer centers

    ANKARA / BRUSSELS The European Union on Friday announced eight locations across Europe that will house supercomputer centers, the first of its kind in the continent, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Europe aims to be the Mecca of supercomputing with almost a billion-dollar investment.

    The hosting sites are announced as Sofia (Bulgaria), Ostrava (Czechia), Kajaani (Finland), Bologna (Italy), Bissen (Luxembourg), Minho (Portugal), Maribor (Slovenia), and Barcelona (Spain).

    "These sites, a strategic resource for the future of European industry, will help us advance in future-oriented technologies like the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, robotics and data analytics," said Andrus Ansip, European Commission vice-president for the Digital Single Market.

    The global supercomputing industry is currently dominated by the U.S. and China.

