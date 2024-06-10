EU announces increase in short-stay Schengen visa fees

From 11 June 2024, there will be a rise in the fee charged for a short-stay visa in all Schengen states. Brussels explains this by inflation in EU member states, emphasizing that the Schengen visa will still remain one of the most affordable, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The price will increase by 12%, and the application fee will now be €90 for adults and €45 for children, instead of the previous €80 and €40, respectively.

The Schengen area includes most EU countries, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland. The Schengen visa is an entry permit for non-EU nationals to make a short, temporary visit of up to 90 days in any 180-day period to a country in the Schengen area. This visa is suitable for tourism and visiting relatives, but not for work.

The cost of a Schengen visa is reviewed every three years based on "objective criteria" such as the rate of inflation and the average salary of a civil servant in the EU countries.

In February this year, the European Commission proposed increasing tariffs, and member states supported this decision by a majority vote. Visa agencies and travel agencies issuing Schengen visas can also increase their fees from €40 to €45, but the cost of visa extension will remain fixed at €30.

The EU is also considering increasing fees for countries with insufficient readmission cooperation, where rates could range from €135 to €180.