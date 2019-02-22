EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:40, 22 February 2019 | GMT +6

    EU-Arab League Summit to start in Egypt

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will, alongside the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, represent the European Union at the 1st EU-League of Arab States (LAS) Summit on Sunday 24 and Monday 25 February in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the European Commission's press office informs.

    The Presidents will be joined by High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission Federica Mogherini and Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

    The Summit provides an opportunity for Leaders to address a wide range of issues and common challenges, such as investment, economic ties, climate change, security as well as current political developments.

    Europeans and Arabs have a long and rich history of cultural, economic, commercial and political exchanges. A common past, geographical proximity and interdependence have contributed to strengthening cooperation between the EU and the League of Arab States. Working together will also further enhance the multilateral, rules-based global order.

    Tags:
    Middle East Europe World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!