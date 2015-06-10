EU-CELAC summit begins in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - A two-day summit of Latin American and Caribbean countries and the European Union begins in Brussels today.

This is the second summit since the establishment of the Association of Latin American and Caribbean countries in 2011. 61 delegations are expected to participate in the summit including 42 presidents.

The prospects of deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two regional blocs and opportunities of joint overcoming of global crises will be discussed at the forum.