EU Commissioner for Agriculture to visit Uzbekistan

The EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Janusz Wojciechowski, will visit Uzbekistan on 5-6 September 2024. This visit underscores the European Union’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Uzbekistan and the wider region, UzA reports.

During his visit, Commissioner Wojciechowski will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the International Forum “Landlocked Developing Countries on Food Security and Sustainable Development Goals”. His address will highlight the EU’s ongoing efforts to support sustainable agricultural practices and ensure food security and safety, particularly in landlocked developing countries.

Commissioner Wojciechowski will also hold bilateral meetings with key government officials, including the Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Mr. Ibrokhim Abdurakhmanov. These meetings will provide an opportunity to discuss the enhancement of agricultural cooperation, trade opportunities, and joint initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture. They will also focus on areas of mutual interest and explore ways to deepen EU-Uzbekistan relations in agriculture and beyond.

This visit marks a significant step in the EU’s ongoing partnership with Uzbekistan and highlights the shared commitment to addressing global challenges such as climate change, food security, and food safety, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.