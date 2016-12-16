EU congratulates Kazakhstan on 25 years of Independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Union has congratulated the Republic of Kazakhstan on the 25th anniversary of its declaration of national independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The European Union has strongly supported the transformation processes in Kazakhstan and will continue to do so, for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan. We are committed to a long-term relationship for the development, stability and security of the country on the basis of our Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement and the EU's Central Asia Strategy. We wish the country well in its hosting of the Expo 2017 next year," the EU Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a statement.



It was also noted that the EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council, held on 4 October in Brussels, was the first meeting held after the signature of the EPCA and provided an opportunity to review the provisional implementation of the Agreement, as well as to strengthen our bilateral relations across all areas.



"Kazakhstan's upcoming membership of the UN Security Council will enable us to further strengthen our joint work in multilateral fora, and to enhance our dialogue on issues of regional and global security," the statement reads.