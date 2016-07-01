EU congratulates Kazakhstan on becoming UNSC nonpermanent member in 2017-2018

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The EU congratulates the Republic of Kazakhstan on its election on June 28, 2016 to the United Nations Security Council's as a non-permanent member for the period 2017-2018.

Maja Kocijancic, the EU Spokesperson, said that the EU was following Kazakhstan's election campaign to the United Nations Security Council with great interest, a cornerstone of which were the country's proposals on a number of important global agendas such as water security, food security, energy security and nuclear security, all of which are also among the foreign policy priorities of the European Union.



The provisional application of the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement calls for the enhancement of the EU-Kazakhstan bilateral political dialogue and cooperation in the field of foreign policy and security policy.



"The Republic of Kazakhstan's membership of the Security Council as a non-permanent member will further boost the EU-Kazakhstan partnership as well as multilateral cooperation," the EU Spokesperson said in conclusion.