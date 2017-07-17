EU Council agrees on concept for new mission in Iraq

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Council of the European Union has adopted the concept of a new civilian mission in Iraq within the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) on Monday, Kazinform special correspondent reports.

"The mission will focus on assisting the Iraqi authorities in the implementation of the civilian aspects of Iraq's security strategy," the Council of Europe said in its statement.

This strategy "building state institutions capable of consolidating security, peace and preventing conflicts under the rule of law, and outlines a number of threats to national security, including terrorism, corruption, political instability and ethnic and sectarian polarisation".

The document explains that EU experts will provide advice and assistance in priority work areas responding to the needs of the relevant authorities.

Brussels began preparing a new mission for Iraq on June 19 in response to a request from the Iraqi authorities. The adoption of a crisis management concept is the first step to launch a new CSDP mission, after which preparations to deploy begin.