EU Council calls for response to terrorism from G20 leaders - Tusk

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A series to terrorist attacks took Place in the French capital on Friday, killing at least 140 people and resulting in a hostage situation at the Bataclan concert hall, which is not far from the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine that came under attack in January.

"This fight is the fight of all Europeans, and all the other peoples of the free world, too," Tusk stressed adding that "the European Union will assist her [France]."

Hollande cancelled his participation in the G20 summit following the Friday night terrorist attacks and plans to hold an urgent Defense Council meeting on Saturday morning.

Hollande had to be evacuated from the Stade de France in Paris on Friday, when two explosions occurred at the stadium, where France was playing against Germany in a friendly match.

For more information go to Sputniknews.com