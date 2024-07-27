EN
    11:41, 27 July 2024 | GMT +6

    EU Council launches investigation into 7 countries due to extreme budget deficits

    EU Council launches investigation into 7 countries
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    The Council of the European Union has launched an investigation into 7 countries due to extreme budget deficits, Trend reports.

    The list includes France, Belgium, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malta and Romania.

    The Council stated that the budget deficit of the mentioned countries exceeded 3 percent of the gross domestic product in 2023, which is against the Stability Pact. The governments of the mentioned countries have not taken effective measures to eliminate the deficit.

