EU ‘deeply concerned’ by new phase of Israel separation wall

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM: The European Union said on Friday it was "deeply concerned" by Israel's construction of a new part of its controversial separation barrier in the occupied West Bank.

Cranes last week began erecting the fence in the Cremisan valley near the Palestinian town of Beit Jala south of Jerusalem after a legal battle. The EU said in a statement it was "deeply concerned at the relaunch of works for the construction of the separation barrier in the Cremisan valley."

"Once built, the barrier will severely restrict access of almost 60 Palestinian families to their agricultural land and profoundly affect their livelihoods."

Residents of Beit Jala fear the construction may lead to the expansion of the nearby Israeli settlements of Gilo and Har Gilo.

They have sought to campaign against it, but after a nine-year legal battle Israel's high court ruled in July 2015 that the wall was legitimate and allowed construction to resume.

