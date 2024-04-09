EN
    13:45, 09 April 2024 | GMT +6

    EU Delegation stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan over devastating floods

    Photo credit: www.eeas.europa.eu

    Delegation of the European Union expressed solidarity with Kazakhstan following the devastating floods, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    “Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan expresses solidarity with Kazakhstan following the devastating floods, and extends wishes for a swift recovery to the Kazakh people.

    In response to the floods, the International Science and Technology Center with the full support of the European Union is supporting the Government of Kazakhstan by providing satellite imagery and space analytics.

    The study provided actionable analytics into the scale and repercussions of the Kazakhstan floods, aiming to enable effective responses to natural disasters and the mitigation of their consequences” the EU Delegation’s post on Facebook reads.

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU Floods in Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
