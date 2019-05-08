EU Delegation to Kazakhstan presents «Taste of Europe» cookbook

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Europe Day, the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan presented "Taste of Europe" cookbook in Nur-Sultan. This book invites you to cook together and enjoy food that for long have been the European favourites.

For centuries Europe has been a breeding ground for amazing culinary experiences. The European food heritage is a way to better understand the richness and uniqueness of our cultural diversity.



The cookbook unites traditional recipes from 28 European Union states. It was created by the joint efforts of the EU Delegation team, Chef and TV host of "Magiya Kuhni" channel Talgat Akbergenov, as well as prominent local artist Alya Sharipova. The content is designed so that dishes can be cooked anywhere in the world by people of different cultures. In the book you will also find my additional tips on how you can replace specific ingredients and modify the recipe, the official website of the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan reads.







During the official presentation, EU Ambassador Sven-Olov Carlsson noted: "Indeed, both for Europeans and Kazakhs, food is a defining part of our lives, the component that brings us together. This book is a sign of gratitude to Kazakhstan for its hospitality and an invitation to learn new things about its European neighbours".



Chef Talgat Akbergenov shared with his expressions about the book: "Kazakhstan, located in the heart of Eurasia, has always been at the crossroads of the influence of various culinary traditions. Our gastronomic culture is always open to new tastes and combinations. In my view, "Taste of Europe" is a kind of culinary journey through all 28 countries of the European Union".







It took approximately six months to release the book. All the recipes were provided by the EU member states embassies located in Kazakhstan.