EU expressed condolences to Kazakhstan over Aktobe shooting spree

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Union has expressed condolences to Kazakhstan over Aktobe shooting spree which occured on June 5.

“Violent attacks on 5th June in the city of Aktobe in Kazakhstan caused several casualties.

The European Union extends its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to the wounded.



The European Union will continue to work with Kazakhstan and the other countries of Central Asia in addressing security threats and challenges together, and in preventing the spread of violent extremism.

The EU condemns radicalism and extremism in all its forms and reiterates that fundamental freedoms of all citizens must be guaranteed in the pursuit of security and counter-terrorism operations,” a statement of the EU Official Representative reads.