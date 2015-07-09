EU eyeing simplified visa regime for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Union is eyeing the possibility of granting a simplified visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Commissioner of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev said.

"Based on President Nazarbayev's instructions, we have started negotiations with the EU to relax the visa regime for Kazakhstan. The European side is also working in that direction and is ready to enter into agreement on the simplified visa regime on condition that Kazakhstan synchronizes its legislation with European norms," Rapil Zhoshibayev told a press conference on Thursday. According to him, Kazakhstan will have to make sure its legislation in fight against illegal migration, organized crime, drug trafficking and more, is synchronized with EU requirements. "To this end, we have prepared a plan of actions on easing visa regime between Kazakhstan and the EU. We hope that the adoption of this document will spur visa dialogue with European countries," he elaborated. The abovementioned plan, according to Zhoshybayev, is to be approved by the Government in the immediate future.