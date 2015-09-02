EN
    13:43, 02 September 2015 | GMT +6

    EU highly appreciates establishment of International LEU Bank in Kazakhstan - Peter Burian

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian says that the European Union highly appreciates Kazakhstan's initiative on establishment of the International Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in its territory.

    In his opinion, the decision on deployment of the LEU bank will contribute to the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation processes and will be of great importance for ensuring regional and global security. "We welcome Kazakhstan's decision to establish the International LEU Bank in its territory for it boosts the process of peaceful use of nuclear technologies," Peter Burian said at the reception held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Brussels on the occasion of signing the Kazakhstan-IAEA agreement.

