TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:57, 15 March 2024 | GMT +6

    EU interested in cooperation with Tajikistan in agricultural sector

    Photo credit: Khovar

    Mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and the European Union (EU) in the field of agriculture was discussed by Minister of Agriculture Kurbon Hakimzoda and Director of the European Commission Department, Deputy Director General for International Affairs, Curator of the Middle East, Asia, the Pacific and Central Asia Sarah Rinaldi, Khovar reports.

    The meeting focused on the implementation of projects, support for farmers, adaptation of agriculture to climate change, and export of cotton and other products.

    Rinaldi expressed interest in fruitful cooperation and implementation of various projects in the agricultural sector.

    Central Asia Foreign policy Agriculture Tajikistan
