TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:33, 10 May 2024 | GMT +6

    EU interested in purchasing Kazakhstan’s renewable energy

    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    Kazakh Energy Minister announced the country’s green energy development plans, Kazinform News Agency reports.

     

    As part of the Astana Economy Forum, the energy ministries of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on cooperation in the sphere of the development of green energy sources and its transportation to the promising markets.

    He added the European Union expressed interest in purchasing green power from Kazakhstan, he told a briefing.

    The Minister said Azerbaijan is studying the Black Sea underground cable construction project.

    The three countries signed an agreement on laying the cable in the Caspian Sea to deliver clean renewable energy to the premium markets. The point at issue is lots of investments. He concluded that the countries plan to use the whole potential of the Caspian Sea region and Aral.

