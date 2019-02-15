EU-Kazakhstan business lunch held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 14 February, the traditional working lunch meeting was held in Astana with participation of EU Ambassador Sven-Olov Carlsson, Ambassadors of the EU member states and Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov. During the meeting, the sides discussed further development of the EU-Kazakhstan trade and economic relations, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation in the political, cultural and humanitarian fields.

To note, the EU is Kazakhstan's first trade and investment partner, representing over one third of Kazakhstan's external trade and over a half of total foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan. In 2018 bilateral trade turnover amounted to EUR 22.7 billion. The share of European FDI in Kazakhstan accounts for nearly 60%, the official website of the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan reads.