EU–Kazakhstan Human Rights Dialogue held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 7th round of the EU-Kazakhstan Human Rights Dialogue was held in the Prosecutor General's office of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nov 26.

The event was attended by the representatives of the governmental structures of Kazakhstan, the delegation of the European Union, the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, as well as the heads and representatives of diplomatic missions of European countries.

The Dialogue on Human Rights held qualitative and comprehensive exchange of views on civil society development and freedom of association, women's rights and non-discrimination issues, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and freedom of religion or belief and other relevant issues on the agenda.

The forum participants stressed the ongoing work in our country in promoting dialogue between cultures and civilizations, in turning Kazakhstan into a world center of inter-religious and inter-civilization dialogue.

The Kazakh side expressed its readiness to work together with the EU on all matters of state-building, taking into account the democratic experience of Europe in reforming of the country.

Source: http://prokuror.gov.kz/en