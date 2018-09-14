EU launches #EU4Running project as part of Astana Marathon 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The European Union Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan has partnered with the annual Astana Marathon 2018 and is launching #EU4Running project, Kazinform has learnt from the delegation's press service.

As part of the project, the EU Delegation will offer participants of the charity marathon up to 100 places in the 10km and 42km races. The delegation's team as well as employees of the embassies of EU member countries in Kazakhstan and reps of international organizations are among those registered for the marathon.



The Astana Marathon 2018 will be held in the Kazakh capital this upcoming Sunday, September 16.



It is worth mentioning that the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU marked 25 years of diplomatic relations on February 2, 2018.