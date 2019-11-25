EU launches three regional programmes in CA worth over €55mn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On November 28, the city of Nur-Sultan will host a conference on Strengthening Integration in Central Asia, Kazinform learnt from Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov.

According to him, the conference is dedicated to the launch of the EU’s three regional programmes on development of trade, rule of law and business attractiveness of Central Asia with a total budget of €55.6mn.

«The event will be organized together with the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan, Council of Europe, International Trade Centre and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The meeting participants will develop common approaches of the governmental and private sectors of the EAEU member states and Central Asia for the achievement of balanced growth in our region,» Aibek Smadyarov added.

Delegations of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will join the Forum.